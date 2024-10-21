Potential Washington Nationals Staff Ace Could Be Made Available This Winter
First base seems to be the position most discussed for the Washington Nationals this offseason.
That is for good reason since they appear to have franchise cornerstones across the outfield, two up the middle of their infield, and have some intriguing prospect options in their pipeline who could take over at the hot corner.
However, they don't seem to have that at first.
With the Nationals potentially spending some money to boost their roster this winter, it will be interesting to see how they ultimately address that area of need, but there could also be another position group the front office looks to improve.
While Washington's starting rotation looks to have some top-end guys already, there is a chance they look to bring in a bonafide ace to pair with Mackenzie Gore as a one-two punch.
If that's the case, they could look into acquiring Framber Valdez.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic says the Houston Astros could look to move the star left-hander this offseason with them searching for ways to set themselves up for success in the short and long-term future.
"If precedent is a guide, the Astros aren't going to give the sort of contracts needed to keep even one of Tucker or Valdez. Their farm system remains in desperate need of a boost, too ... Replenishing the farm system while maintaining the Astros' status as a contender should be one of Brown's foremost goals this winter. No easier path exists than exploring trades for one of these two impending free agents, even if it goes against the club's previous patterns. Remember, nothing is off the table," he writes.
The Nationals are uniquely set up to pull off this deal.
Not only do they have a surplus of prospects that could interest a team like the Astros, but they are also in the National League which could help them in negotiations.
Washington would have to decide if they want to be so left-hand-dominant with the likes of Valdez, Gore, DJ Herz and Mitchell Parker, but there is no question that bringing in the two-time All-Star and working out a long-term extension with him would be great for this organization.
Valdez has a career ERA of 3.30 and an ERA+ of 125. He's been one of the most consistent arms in the league since becoming a full-time starter for Houston in 2020.
His World Series championship pedigree and experience pitching on the biggest stage would also bring a level of professionalism and leadership that this franchise is looking to add.
If the Astros make their ace available in trade conversations, he is someone the Nationals should seriously considering pursuing.