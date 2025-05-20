Previously Released Nationals Reliever Signs Deal With Division Rival
The Washington Nationals knew they needed to overhaul their bullpen before the 2025 campaign, and they spent the offseason looking for some buy-low pieces who could do that for them.
One of the players they took a chance on was Lucas Sims, an eight-year MLB veteran who has some high strikeout stuff but always struggled with his command.
Unfortunately, he was not able to be a factor for the Nationals.
In his first 18 starts after signing a $3 million contract in the spring, Sims posted a 13.86 ERA where he walked 14 batters in just 12 1/3 innings pitched while ringing up just 12.
Because of that, even Washington -- who has the worst bullpen ERA in Major League Baseball -- decided it was time to cut ties with the right-hander by placing him on release waivers.
Now, there's a chance the Nationals will have to face their former reliever in a divisional showdown since Sims' MLB transactions page has revealed he's signed a minor league deal with the Philadelphia Phillies.
While not many in the Washington fan base will be too upset with that right now, there's also a chance that the high-end pitching developmental system that their NL East rivals possess could allow Sims to become an effective reliever.
That would be a disappointing result for the Nationals since they need bullpen arms in a major way.
Of course, there's also a chance that Sims' best days are behind him since he posted a 6.43 ERA in 15 appearances with the Boston Red Sox last year after they acquired him ahead of the trade deadline. So when combining that with what he did in Washington, the Phillies could be getting a dud.
Either way, the Nationals will have an eye on what Sims does for the rest of the season.