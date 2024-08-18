Recently Released Nationals Star Experiences Incredible Resurgence with Mariners
Sometimes a change of scenery is exactly what a player needs to flourish.
That is exactly what has happened for outfielder Victor Robles after joining the Seattle Mariners following him being designated for assignment by the Washington Nationals on June 1.
Prior to his DFA, Robles was slashing .120/.281/.120 in 14 games this season with Washington. The team attempted to trade Robles but found no one willing to give up any assets for the veteran outfielder.
Instead, he was DFA'd and Seattle took a chance on him, a low-cost insurance policy that would only cost the Mariners the pro-rated veteran minimum of $720,000 with Washington paying the remainder of his $2.65 million salary,
Since joining Seattle, Robles has experienced a resurgence and is now slashing .275/.336/.405 in 47 games. It prompted the Mariners to offer Robles a two-year extension worth $9.75 million. It also includes a $1.25 million signing bonus with multiple incentives.
It is an interesting turnaround for Robles who has only known one team in his career after being signed as an international free agent by the Nationals in 2013.
He will now provide insurance for an already loaded Mariners outfield for a modest price. He will have the chance to prove he is an everyday player but at worst, he will operate as their fourth outfielder.
As for Washington, they were not unable to unlock Robles' full potential, however, Robles' injury history probably played in a role in his development as a player and could have led to some disenfranchisement with the team.
He now has a new home and looks to be thriving.