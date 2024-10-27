Star New York Yankees Reliever Seen as Someone Washington Nationals Should Pursue
This offseason could be an exciting one for the Washington Nationals.
Owner Mark Lerner has stated he's willing to open up his checkbook for general manager Mike Rizzo to spend on free agents if he feels like that is something this team needs during this cycle, but with the Nationals having some of their top prospects hit the big leagues this past campaign, the front office is weighing if they should add players or give the youngsters more time to develop.
Still, Washington is expected to spend so they can upgrade certain positions on this roster.
While first base has gotten a lot of the attention so because of the players scheduled to hit the open market this winter, the bullpen is something that could benefit from additions as well.
Someone Reese Evans of District On Deck thinks the Nationals should go after is New York Yankees star reliever Clay Holmes.
"He has at least 60 appearances in the last three seasons, 60 innings pitched, 65 strikeouts, and less than 25 walks. He's someone that Davey Martinez could depend on out of the Nats bullpen ... He's one of the best late-inning relievers in baseball and would take Washington's bullpen to the next level. Holmes should be at the top of Rizzo's list," he wrote.
Holmes is certainly someone the team should consider.
While the right-hander has had his struggles this season, blowing 13 of his 43 save opportunities, he still had a very solid year with a 3.14 ERA and ERA+ that was 31 points above the league average.
For Washington, his consistency coming out of the bullpen in high-leverage situations would be a huge upgrade.
The Nationals finished 21st in bullpen ERA with a 4.14, so there is a clear need for them to find some new arms, whether that is from internal options or externally.
Holmes would certainly provide that, and with Washington having the ability to spend money this offseason, he should be a real option they pursue.