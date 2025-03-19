Star Prospects Headline Washington Nationals Latest Roster Moves
The Washington Nationals announced their latest round of roster cuts on Wednesday afternoon as they move toward finalizing their Opening Day roster.
The group heading either to Triple-A Rochester or to minor league camp includes outfielders Stone Garrett and Andrew Pinckney, infielder Trey Lipscomb and pitcher Clay Helvey.
It also features two of the better prospects in their organization; outfielder Robert Hassell III and infielder Brady House.
House, the 11th overall pick out of high school in the 2021 MLB draft, is the No. 4 prospect in the Nationals' system according to MLB Pipeline while Hassell checks in at No. 12.
Both players have MLB ETAs of 2025 according to the prospect ranking service, but they will not be breaking camp with the big league club.
House showed well in spring training, producing a slash line of .333/.440/.381, but his results at the plate with Rochester in 2024 left something to be desired when he hit .250/.280/.375. That likely led the Washington believing he could benefit from more reps at that level.
Hassell was the eighth overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres, and he made his way to the Nationals via the blockbuster trade featuring Juan Soto.
In 2024, Hassell performed well enough with Double-A Harrisburg to earn a call up to Rochester, but he hit just .125 in 17 games there.
He looked like one of the most improved players at Nationals camp this spring with a .370/.408/.544 slash line of 21 games, prompting some speculation that he could make the Opening Day roster.
However, he'll begin the season in the minors again, waiting for the call up to The Show.