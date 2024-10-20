Struggling Washington Nationals Prospect Seen As Potential Trade Chip This Offseason
While the Washington Nationals didn't improve this year compared to the season prior based on their record, the outlook surrounding this franchise is much different after multiple top prospects reached the MLB and performed well.
The next step in their rebuild is still being figured out.
General manager Mike Rizzo has stated that owner Mark Lerner is willing to open up the checkbook this winter if he feels like they need to land some high-profile free agents, but the executive is weighing that option alongside giving their young players another year to develop.
It might make more sense to wait another cycle before spending big, but with the Nationals eyeing a first baseman as a top priority, the only way that could happen barring a blockbuster trade is signing an established Major Leaguer.
There's a chance Washington will be looking to move some prospects in their pipeline this winter since they have a surplus at multiple positions, and one of their past stars could be a featured part of any potential packages.
"Sometimes, prospects don't find immediate success in the minor leagues, and maybe [Elijah] Green could be a late-bloomer in the Nationals organization ... On the other hand, the Nationals packaging Green in a trade to acquire MLB-ready talent is realistic ...," writes Reese Evans of District on Deck.
Elijah Green, their former fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, has fallen from grace in regards to prospect rankings.
After being ranked third in their farm system and No. 46 overall in 2023, he fell all the way down to 21st in the Nationals' pipeline after putting up back-to-back seasons where he had a batting average below .200 and a slugging percentage below .360.
Since he's an outfielder, there is a chance Washington no longer views him as part of their future plans considering Jacob Young is already a Gold Glove-caliber defender and James Wood and Dylan Crews look like future stars.
Trading him might be the best course of action going forward, especially if they can bring in a first baseman or add to their starting rotation.