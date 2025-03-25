Talented Nationals Pitching Prospect To Start Season on IL With Concerning Injury
The Washington Nationals were able to finalize their starting rotation over the weekend, with Mitchell Parker joining Opening Day starter MacKenzie Gore, Jake Irvin, Trevor Williams and Michael Soroka in the five-man unit.
One of the last contenders for a spot who was optioned out of camp, DJ Herz, will not begin the season starting games for Triple-A Rochester.
Instead, he will start the year on the injured list, according to the MLB transaction log.
Per Mark Zuckerman of MASN, Herz is dealing with a UCL sprain in his pitching elbow, a concerning blow for the promising youngster.
Herz struggled over the course of spring training, making four appearances and posting a 6.52 ERA with only four strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. The injury news provides context to his struggles, which was highlighted by the diminished velocity he had throughout the spring.
Herz, a 6-foot-2 lefty from Fayetteville, North Carolina, made 19 starts for the Nationals in 2024, posting a 4.16 ERA over 88.2 innings pitched.
A talented arm with high-end swing-and-miss ability, Herz struck out 106 batters for an impressive 10.8 K/9 rate in his rookie year.
Washington originally acquired Herz from the Chicago Cubs at the 2023 trade deadline in a deal that sent infielder Jeimer Candelario to the Cubs.
Chicago selected Herz in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB draft out of Terry Sanford High, where he shined as a dual-sport athlete, serving as the football team's starting quarterback.
In 84 career minor league appearances since being drafted, Herz owns a 3.67 ERA with 457 strikeouts in 321 innings pitched.