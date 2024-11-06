Three Intriguing Washington Nationals Players Elect to Become Free Agents
There are a few different ways things could go for the Washington Nationals this offseason as it's clear they are far behind three other teams in their division when it comes to contending.
However, even though this year saw the team finish with an identical record in back-to-back campaigns, with so many young stars and top prospects on the roster, things felt different because a good majority of them performed well.
There's no doubt the future looks bright for the Nationals, but the question now becomes when the front office might push for them to come out of their extended rebuild.
Washington has specific areas to address already, but after Mark Polishuk of MLB Trade Rumors reported first baseman Joey Meneses, utilityman Ildemaro Vargas, and reliever Michael Rucker opted to become free agents after being outrighted, they have more roster spots to fill.
Meneses hitting the open market makes it more imperative they land someone to play first.
After a breakout in 2022 where he had an OPS+ of 164 across 56 games, he regressed each of the past two years to the point where his slash line was .231/.291/.302 over 76 contests in 2024.
Vargas had another season of arbitration remaining that was projected to come in at $1.8 million for 2025, but he was largely expected to be non-tendered by the Nationals.
The journeyman spent three years in Washington after signing a minor league deal in 2022, but similarly to Meneses, he also began his tenure strong before fizzling out this season with a slash line of .246/.295/.316 across his 95 games.
Rucker didn't pitch for the Nationals after coming over in September when selected off waivers from the Philadelphia Phillies.
He was expected to potentially have a role in the Phillies' bullpen this year, but an arterial vasospasm in his pitching hand limited him to only minor league appearances.
Washington wasn't done making moves, though.
Polishuk also reports that Josiah Gray, Cade Cavalli, Mason Thompson and Joan Adon have been added to their 40-man roster after they were activated off the 60-day injured list, giving the Nationals more pitching options as they get things underway this offseason.