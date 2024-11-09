Top Nationals Prospect Named Possible Gold Glove Winner in 2025 Rookie Season
Dylan Crews, the Washington Nationals’ standout rookie, is quickly emerging as a potential Gold Glove candidate in the National League for the 2025 season. Known for his powerful bat, Crews also demonstrates impressive defensive skill, especially in right field, where his range, instincts, and arm strength make him a natural fit.
While the Nationals have options in center field, particularly with defensive whiz Jacob Young, Crews is expected to shine more in right, where he can avoid competing against some of the National League’s best defensive center fielders, like Brenton Doyle of the Colorado Rockies and Pete Crow-Armstrong of the Chicago Cubs.
Crews’ ability to read balls off the bat and cover ground with ease has already been noticed within the league. His quick first step and natural sense of positioning are essential assets that make him difficult to beat on line drives or gappers.
A transition to right field could maximize his talents while allowing him to focus on making game-changing plays in the corner outfield spot, an area where his above-average arm strength could make a substantial impact by holding runners or gunning them down at third and home.
Crews’ right-field presence also gives Washington versatility in their lineup, allowing manager Dave Martinez to mix and match with Young and others in center without sacrificing defensive quality.
This setup provides stability while allowing Crews to capitalize on his strengths. With his refined skills, Crews has a realistic shot at making a name for himself among other Gold Glove candidates, particularly since right field has fewer elite defensive players than center.
The Nationals are likely eager to see how Crews continues developing, and if his defense remains a hallmark of his game, his Gold Glove potential will only increase as he gains experience.
For Washington, Crews’ defensive prowess—paired with his powerful offense—could be a transformative piece that helps move them back toward contention. A Gold Glove nod would signify his evolution into a complete player, cementing Crews as a cornerstone of the Nationals' future.