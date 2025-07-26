Under-the-Radar Nationals Prospect Could Be Long-Term Answer at Key Position
Things have been a bit quiet surrounding the Washington Nationals when it comes to the upcoming trade deadline even though they are going to sell off many of their pieces.
Someone who could be on the move is Nathaniel Lowe.
Acquired this past offseason to solve their first base issue, it appeared like he could be manning that position for the next two years considering he has club control through the 2026 campaign.
More News: Nationals Star James Wood Joins Superstar Duo in Major League History
However, getting parts for the future is the most important thing right now, and since Lowe is expected to have some suitors before the deadline, moving him seems to be the best course of action.
If that occurs, though, the Nationals would be back to the drawing board when it comes to finding their first baseman of the future.
Luckily for them, they could have their answer already on their farm.
More News: Future Nationals Stars Land on Top MLB Prospects List for First Time
11th-ranked prospect Yohandy Morales has been a breakout star this year, beginning the season at Double-A before he was promoted to the Triple-A level for the first time in his career.
The 23-year-old, who was selected in the second round of the 2023 draft, continues to impress.
While his slash line at Triple-A is .241/.318/.398 through 48 games, a noticeable drop off compared to the slash line of .315/.366/.520 he had in 33 games at Double-A this season, he's also hit six homers to go along with 26 RBI, signaling he can be a run producer for Washington at some point during his career.
More News: Nationals Rookie Brady House Has Quietly Been Very Good Over First Month in MLB
What he needs to work on is his strikeouts.
He's been rung up 63 times in 191 at-bats with Rochester, an aspect of his game that could hold him back from reaching his full potential at the Major League level.
But there's no doubt the future is bright for Morales, and with 93 games at first base compared to 81 at third during his minor league career, it could be time for Washington to have him solely focus on being a first baseman to solve their hole there going forward.
For more Nationals news, head over to Nationals On SI.