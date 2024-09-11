Veteran Washington Nationals Starter Shines in First Injury Rehab Start
Washington Nationals starting pitcher Trevor Williams began an injury rehab assignment with Double-A Harrisburg on Tuesday night, the next step toward getting him back in the Major League rotation.
The 32-year-old right-hander had a sharp outing in his first outing against an opposing team since May. He pitched three innings for the Senators, giving up no runs and three hits. He struck out one and walked none. He threw 28 pitches, 21 of which were strikes.
This appearance was five days after he threw a 59-pitch bullpen session in Pittsburgh, which went well and manager Dave Martinez said cleared the path for Williams to begin rehab.
The Nationals want Williams to be able to pitch in the Majors at some point this season, even though the season is growing short. Washington has just 18 games remaining in the season and, with a young rotation, his return could help give those young arms a break down the stretch.
Martinez mentioned he hopes that Williams can pitch twice in the Majors this season. To do that he’ll need to return in the next week so he’s able to throw on normal rest. He also said that he wants Williams to get to 75 to 80 pitches in his rehab game. He’ll need at least one more to do that.
If he pitches on normal Major League rest, he could pitch on Sunday. Another issue for Williams is that many affiliates are winding down their seasons, giving him fewer rehab opportunities.
Williams is on the 60-day injured list with a right flexor muscle strain. He was moved there on Sept. 1 in a procedural move when rosters expanded to 28 players. He was originally played on the 15-day IL on June 4, retroactive to June 1, so he’s eligible to return when he’s ready.
Before the injury he was Washington’s most impressive starter, as he was 5-0 in 11 starts with a 2.22 ERA. He struck out 47 and walked 16 in 47.2 innings.
He is in his second year with the Nationals. In 2023 he went 6-10 with a 5.55 ERA in 30 starts, with 111 strikeouts and 53 walks and 114.1 innings.
He broke into the Majors in 2016 with the Pirates and became a relied-upon member of the staff, with his best season coming in 2018 when he went 14-10 with a 3.11 ERA. He had 126 strikeouts and 55 walks in a career-high 170 innings.
The former Arizona State star, who was originally drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2013, is 49-54 for his career with a 4.34 ERA, with 748 strikeouts and 300 walks.