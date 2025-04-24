Washington Nationals Activate CJ Abrams off Injured List for Series Finale
The Washington Nationals put the stretch where they went 1-5 behind them and have now won four out of their last five games, including two in a row over the Baltimore Orioles.
It's been a combination of solid pitching and timely hitting that has powered them during this run.
And with a chance to sweep their Beltway rivals, the Nationals are getting a major piece of the puzzle back in the mix.
In an official announcement made by the team, CJ Abrams has been activated off the injured list for the finale, optioning infielder Trey Lipscomb back to Triple-A Rochester as the corresponding move.
With that, he immediately was inserted back into the leadoff role that had been operated by rising superstar James Wood.
The hope is Abrams doesn't miss a beat after going on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain.
Before he was placed on the shelf, the 2024 All-Star was putting up incredible numbers with a slash line of .244/.289/.585, four homers, seven RBI and an OPS+ that was 42 points above the league average of 100 during his 11 games played.
If he can keep that momentum going at the plate, then this Washington offense will receive the major boost they need to keep competing.
Following this set against the Orioles, things don't get any easier for the Nationals.
They welcome in the red-hot New York Mets, who have the best record in baseball, before traveling to face a Philadelphia Phillies team looking to get their season back on track.