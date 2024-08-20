Washington Nationals Active Slugger off Injured List Amid Bevy of Roster Moves

The Nationals made the following roster moves on Tuesday:



· Returned from rehab/reinstated 1B/OF Joey Gallo (10-day IL)

· Reinstated LHP Robert Garcia (Bereavement List)

· Optioned OF/DH Travis Blankenhorn to Triple-A

· Optioned RHP Orlando Ribalta to Triple-A



More:… pic.twitter.com/Vvj6EWQg9e