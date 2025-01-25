Washington Nationals Bringing Decorated Alumni Into Spring Training As Instructors
How can the Washington Nationals get their young roster ready for the journey of Major League Baseball?
A crash course put together by people who have played the game at the highest level would certainly help.
That's exactly what the organization has decided to do this spring.
According to Jessica Camerato of MLB.com, the Nationals are bringing in some of the most notable alumni from the team's history to be guest instructors during Spring Training, offering advice and mentorship to the young players.
Here's who the insider reported will be in attendance:
Position Players
-Adam LaRoche
-Danny Espinosa
-Denard Span
-Ian Desmond
-Jayson Werth
Pitchers
-Anibal Sanchez
-Drew Storen
-Jordan Zimmermann
-Tyler Clippard
Between this group, there are two World Series champions, four All-Stars who had seven combined selections, two Silver Slugger and one Gold Glove winner who brought home five of these awards, two pitchers who have thrown no-hitters, and one who won an ERA title.
It's a decorated group.
And it's one that Washington is hoping will share some of their secrets to their current crop of players so they can navigate the challenges of Major League Baseball with some notes at their disposal.
This is a huge year for the Nationals.
It will be their 20th anniversary season, and after owning the D.C. market because of the futility that the other professional sports teams had, they have now taken a backseat to the football franchise considering the immediate success that team is having and the prolonged rebuild the Nationals have undergone.
Performing well, or at the very least having an exciting showing with these young stars leading the way, would help the fan base get bought in during this year of celebration.
Having some of the most high-profile players from the last 20 seasons mentoring this current group will hopefully allow that to take place.