Washington Nationals Call Up Another Top Prospect in Latest Roster Move
The Washington Nationals were able to take a game off the New York Yankees on Tuesday when Patrick Corbin outdueled reigning AL Cy Young winner Gerrit Cole.
It had to be a good feeling for Corbin after he has had immense struggles following the franchise's World Series victory in 2019 that he played a huge role in securing.
The Nationals have been a long ways away from being at that level in recent years, but they are trying to build towards the future with multiple star prospects on their roster to close out the season.
Dylan Crews made his highly-anticipated debut on Monday, but it took until the day after for him to collect his first Major League hit, something that came in memorable fashion when he was able to blast a double off Cole.
Washington fans are getting a look at how their team might look going forward with rising star James Wood in the outfield alongside Crews, and C.J. Abrams and Luis Garcia Jr. up the middle in their infield.
However, Crews wasn't the only top prospect who made his way to the Nationals roster this week.
In an announcement made by the Nationals, they called up right-handed pitcher Orlando Ribalta to replace reliever Joan Adon who was placed on the 15-day injured list with a strain in his right shoulder and bicep.
Listed as Washington's No. 29 ranked prospect, Ribalta is returning for his second stint in the MLB after he initially made his debut on Aug. 13.
It was a struggle for the 26-year-old across his two outings, giving up three earned runs on five hits in two innings of work.
Still, the hard-throwing 6-foot-7 pitcher has shown promise during his career in the minors, posting a 3.35 ERA across 127 outings with 195 strikeouts in 166.2 innings pitched.
Ribalta will have the opportunity to showcase what he can do in the Majors again, hopefully performing well enough to stick on the roster for the remainder of the season.