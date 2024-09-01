Washington Nationals Call Up Impressive Reliever for Major League Debut
As the Washington Nationals enter the final stretch of the regular season, they might as well start giving some of their other young talented players a shot in the bigs.
Over the course of the year, they have called up some of their star prospects to see what they can do at the Major League level. This has resulted in James Wood emerging as one of the best youngsters in the MLB and Dylan Crews making waves during his short stint.
So, during the September call-up period, it should come as no surprise the Nationals are turning to some intriguing players on their farm to see what they can do in The Show.
It was already reported that Washington would be calling up the son of their former manager Dusty Baker after Darren has proven to be an on-base machine during his time in the minors. But the Nationals are also fortifying their pitching unit with their other promotion.
The call-up of Zach Brzykcy is a great story after he went undrafted in 2020.
Coming into the organization with the sole focus of being a reliever, the right-hander has been impressive throughout his professional career with a 3.17 ERA across his 109 appearances that also includes three starts.
He's also been a strikeout machine, fanning 224 batters in 159 innings pitched while only walking 68.
It will be interesting to see if Brzykcy can have the same meteoric rise that other former top prospects in the organization have had during their time in the Majors.
Wood was able to come in and immediately produce for this team, Crews looks like he belongs, and the young starting pitching staff has started to find their groove after they hit a rough patch earlier in the year.
Brzykcy could be a huge weapon for Washington if he's able to translate what he's done in the minors to the MLB.
He'll certainly be a name to keep an eye on during the final month of the season.