Washington Nationals Claim Intriguing Reliever off Waivers in Latest Move
The Washington Nationals have given themselves a glimpse at the future by calling up some of their top prospects to finish out the season with them at the Major League level.
James Wood was the first call-up that was a headliner, and he's been impressive during his first stint as a big leaguer. Dylan Crews has also flashed his potential despite some growing pains, and with him alongside Wood and Gold Glove contender Jacob Young, this could be their outfield group for years to come.
Coming down this final stretch before entering the offseason, the Nationals have an opportunity to make roster additions when others around the league start waiving or designating players for assignment.
On Friday, they did just that.
Mark Zuckerman of MASN reported Washington claimed intriguing reliever Michael Rucker off waivers after he was DFA'd by the Philadelphia Phillies.
The right-hander had pitched in 96 games with the Chicago Cubs from 2021-23 before he was dealt to the Phillies in February, but an unfortunate arterial vasospasm in his throwing hand caused him to the placed on the 15-day injured list before they year started, and he was eventually moved to the 60-day designation.
That prevented him from appearing in a game with Philadelphia this season.
For the Nationals, this is a perfect buy-low candidate.
Once a top prospect in the Cubs' pipeline, he hasn't quite flashed with a 4.96 ERA and ERA+ 14 points under the league average, but his career FIP is under his ERA figure, which suggests there could be some positive regression coming at some point.
Washington will need to work with him on his command issues since he has a WHIP of 1.386 and BB/9 of 3.6, but with Rucker not even arbitration eligible until the 2026 season, they could have found a cost-controlled reliever with Major League experience to add to their bullpen.