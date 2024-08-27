Washington Nationals Connected to Star Impending Free Agent Slugger
The Washington Nationals have shown signs of life throughout the 2024 MLB season. While they aren't going to get into the postseason this year, they are on the right track to become a contender at some point in the near future.
Heading into the offseason, the Nationals will have plenty of money to spend. If they want to get aggressive, they will have the ability to do so.
Adding talent to the lineup will be a major priority for Washington. They have been heavily linked as a potential landing spot for superstar slugging outfielder Juan Soto, but there is another name that has now been linked as a possible Nationals' target.
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan took a look at an early free agency preview. When it came to San Francisco Giants star third baseman Matt Chapman, he mentioned Washington as a team to watch among other potential suitors.
"Chapman, in the meantime, is more or less the same player he has always been: good offensively and spectacular defensively at third base. Why that didn't translate into a better contract last year remains curious considering the number of teams that could really use a third baseman: the Seattle Mariners, Toronto Blue Jays, Washington Nationals, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. They should all at least be making calls this winter, and that's not even counting the San Francisco Giants, who could lose Chapman, or the Houston Astros, who have their own question this winter at third base."
Chapman would be a very intriguing target for the Nationals. He would provide good production at the plate, but also needed veteran leadership for the young group Washington has put together.
During the 2024 season with the Giants, Chapman has produced quality numbers. He has played in 129 games, batting .242/.330/.434 to go along with 20 home runs and 63 RBI.
Bringing in Chapman would not be a one-move fix, but he could be a great addition along with another bat or two.
At 31 years old, it will be interesting to see what Chapman's priorities are. Is he willing to take less to go to an elite contender? Or, would he rather make more money and help try to turn a team into a contender?
Only time will tell if the Nationals are a top suitor for Chapman, but the move would certainly make sense.