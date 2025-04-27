Washington Nationals Could Get Their High-Priced Starter Back From Injury This Week
Entering play on Sunday, the Washington Nationals had the ninth-best staff ERA (3.00) in Major League Baseball over the last seven days.
Compared to how things started this season, that is a huge positive.
The bullpen still has some work to do since they sit last in overall ERA (6.49), but the starting rotation has been one of the best in the sport with a 3.44 ERA that ranks them fifth.
It sounds like they will be getting back their high-priced starter from the injured list, too.
Michael Soroka, who signed a one-year, $9 million contract this offseason, was placed on the 15-day injured list on April 4, retroactive to April 1, with what was diagnosed as a biceps strain after his lone outing of the campaign.
His start didn't go as expected, allowing four earned runs in five innings pitched, but if he can perform at the level he showed during the beginning of the spring, then he'll be a welcome addition to the starting unit.
Soroka is scheduled for his second rehab assignment start on Sunday, and according to Mark Zuckerman of MASN, if everything goes well, the right-hander could be back with the Nationals this week.
Dave Martinez didn't commit to anything on that front, telling the insider, "... we'll have a conversation after he's done." But things are trending in the right direction.
If Soroka is cleared for a return, he'll most likely rejoin the starting rotation with Brad Lord moving to the bullpen.
Lord has been effective for Washington when coming on in relief, allowing just one earned run in three appearances. But since he's been moved into a starting role, he's had some struggles with multiple runs allowed in three out of his four outings.
The Nationals need Soroka to be a key piece for them whenever he's back.
As the second-highest paid player on the team, he has to perform to that standard for Washington to take the next step in their development by being in more competitive games throughout the year.