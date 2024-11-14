Washington Nationals Dodged Bullet Not Re-Signing World Series Champion
The Washington Nationals appear to have dodged a bullet by not re-signing third baseman Anthony Rendon following his 2019 season.
After a stellar performance that helped lead the Nationals to their first World Series title, one in which he batted .319 with an MLB-leading 126 RBI and finished in third place in the NL Most Valuable Player voting, Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels.
Injuries have plagued Rendon ever since, limiting him to just 257 games out of a possible 708 over five seasons. This means he's missed more than 60% of games due to various injuries, from hip and knee issues to a fractured tibia.
This deal was seen as a major acquisition for the Angels at the time. But it has resulted in minimal on-field impact for the team. When healthy, Rendon has struggled to replicate the form he showed in Washington, where he consistently ranked as one of the league's top third basemen and offensive threats.
He's batted just .242 during his time in Los Angeles. More notably, his health problems have prevented him from providing steady production and his time on the field has been marked by declining offensive numbers compared to his years with the Nationals.
Interestingly, since signing Rendon to the long-term contract, no team has used more third basemen than the Angels. Twenty-eight players have taken the field at the hot corner despite the organization having the highest-paid player at that position.
Rendon caught further flak when appearing on the "Jack Vita Show" over the winter, where he discussed his dislike of the current structure of the game, complaining about the length of the season.
"We got to shorten the season, man," he said. "There’s too many dang games — 162 games and 185 days or whatever it is. Man, no. We got to shorten this bad boy up."
Rendon compounded these issues with a combative interview at spring training, where the oft-injured third baseman made clear his priorities in life and how baseball wasn't at the forefront.
"It’s never been a top priority for me,” Rendon explained. “This is a job. I do this to make a living. My faith, my family come first before this job.”
The Nationals' decision not to match the Angels’ offer has allowed them flexibility in rebuilding the roster. Rather than committing significant payroll to a player who’s largely unavailable, Washington has invested in young talent and focused on developing future stars who can contribute to a competitive core.
Rendon’s absence left a void, but the Nationals appear to be positioning themselves for a quicker path to relevancy rather than being weighed down by a long-term contract with limited return.
In hindsight, the Nationals’ choice to let Rendon walk was beneficial, saving them from years of payroll commitment to a player struggling to stay on the field. This decision now looks like a smart one, as the Nationals focus on a youthful foundation and avoid the potential pitfalls of a massive, injury-laden contract.