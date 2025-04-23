Washington Nationals Expected To Activate All-Star Shortstop From Injured List Soon
As the Washington Nationals seek to get to the .500 mark, some help will be on the way soon.
The Nationals have been playing decently despite one of their best players being out for nearly two weeks, showing the possible improvement for the franchise this year.
All-Star shortstop CJ Abrams last played on April 11 against the Los Angeles Dodgers before he was placed on the injured list with a right hip flexor strain.
The injury was never thought to be overly serious, but Washington played it carefully. Recently, Abrams just finished up playing a full game in the minors and is expected to be back any day now.
Washington will be finishing up their series against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday and then will be welcoming the New York Mets to town.
After completing a full game, the All-Star shortstop seems ready to go, and his return will be welcomed.
This campaign, the talented shortstop was off to a great start, slashing .244/.289/.585 with four home runs, seven RBI, and four stolen bases.
After a disappointing second half of the season both on and off the field, it’s great to see Abrams playing as well as he was before the injury.
Hopefully, the time off won’t have too much of a negative impact on his game, as there is the possibility of some rust coming back.
Even though James Wood is having a breakout campaign, Abrams is arguably still the star of this team. Now, it will be very exciting to see him join what has been an improved group since he was injured.