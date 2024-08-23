Washington Nationals Finally Call Up Superstar Prospect for MLB Debut
The future of the Washington Nationals is almost in full swing as their top prospect is reportedly being called up for his MLB debut.
Nationals fans have been begging for the team to call up Dylan Crews and it looks like they will finally get their wish as he prepares to make his big league debut on Monday night against the New York Yankees per Grant Paulsen of "106.7 The Fan."
It'll be a huge night in Nationals park as Crews will take the field with fellow young star James Wood against the dynamic duo of Juan Soto and Aaron Judge.
Crews' notariaty took off after his stellar college career with the LSU Tigers that saw him slash an absurd .380/.498/.689 line over his three seasons. He won a National Championship and earned the Golden Spikes Award given to the top player in the country during his final season in college.
He went on to the be the second overall pick in the 2023 MLB draft, right behind college teammate Paul Skenes.
The 22-year-old quickly adjusted to the minor leagues. In 48 games at the Triple-A level this seaosn he has a .271/.343/.464 slashing line.
"Crews thrust himself into the conversation as the top talent in the 2023 Draft on the strength of his improved plate discipline in college, rarely going outside the zone while teeing off on the pitches he could drive (particularly fastballs)," said his MLB.com scouting report. " Batting from a well-coiled right-handed stance, Crews packs at least plus power in his 6-foot frame."
The time has come for him to prove his ranking as the No. 3 prospect in baseball was right.