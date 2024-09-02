Washington Nationals Find Themselves Ranked Poorly in MLB Power Rankings
With September upon us, the Washington Nationals are trying to finish the season strong, as they have brought up a lot of their young talent from the minors to get them ready for next season.
After an impressive series win against the New York Yankees, the Nationals came into the series with the Chicago Cubs feeling pretty good. However, they ran into a buzz saw, as the Cubs kept their hot streak alive and swept Washington.
The offense for the Cubs was extremely impressive in the series, as they totaled 26 runs in three games. The 14-run performance was a tough one for the Nationals, as the Cubs really poured it on to close out the series.
While being swept is never a good feeling, Washington is building toward the future. We have seen a lot of their young talent making an impact in recent weeks, and that is more important for the organization than a win or loss.
As we head into September, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report recently released his power rankings and had the Nationals ranked 25th.
“Speaking of talented youngsters, the Nationals have already gotten six hits and two home runs from top prospect Dylan Crews. He and James Wood, who's holding steady with a .783 OPS, are going to be a fun outfield duo for a long time.”
While being ranked at 25th isn’t ideal for the Nationals, this season was always going to be about rebuilding and looking toward next season. The most important thing for Washington in the month of September is seeing what their top prospects can do at the big-league level and getting a gauge of what their lineup will be next season.
So far, James Wood and Dylan Crews look the part of big-league players, as both have played well since being called up. Wood is batting .273 with five home runs, 31 RBIs, and 11 stolen bases in 54 games played.
For Washington, the outfield of Jacob Young, Wood, and Crews is going to be a very athletic one that can cover plenty of ground on the field. On the base paths, all have shown an ability to run, as the Nationals have seemingly prioritized speed with their prospects.
As we wrap up the baseball season, the young prospects of Washington will certainly be worthy of keeping an eye on. If things click for them in the next few weeks, we could see the Nationals finish out the season strong in the win-loss column.