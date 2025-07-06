Washington Nationals Fire Mike Rizzo, Dave Martinez in Seismic Move
The Washington Nationals made a shocking move to clear house on Sunday afternoon, getting rid of general manager Mike Rizzo and manager Dave Martinez, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.
Through 90 games this season, the Nationals sit with a 37-53 record and now have eyes fully on the future as they get rid of the heads of the old regime.
Rizzo has been the general manager in Washington since 2013 and has been with the team overall since 2007. During his tenure, he won a World Series and signed/ traded Juan Soto, but the recent years of struggles have now forced the hands of the organization.
This is a seismic move as it will completely change the future plans of the team. There is a young core in place from Rizzo's moves. MacKenzie Gore looks like an ace, James Wood is one of baseball's best players and they currently possess the No. 1 overall draft pick in the 2025 MLB draft in a week.
Someone else will be the decision maker for the Nationals moving forward. Mike DeBartolo will be the interim GM.
The decision to move on from Dave Martinez is also earth-shattering, considering just how long and how much he has accomplished in his time with the team.
He went from a bench coach in 2016 when the Chicago Cubs won the World Series to winning one of his own with Washington in 2019. He's been the manager since 2018, but has failed to win over 71 games since the World Series year.
Now, the next few months look to be very busy for the Nationals, even without postseason hopes.
