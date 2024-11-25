Washington Nationals Free Agent Target's Steep Asking Price Revealed
The Washington Nationals are one team that many people are expecting to spend this offseason.
Ownership and the front office are in agreement that it is the right time to upgrade the team in free agency. With clear needs, it is easy to pinpoint which players the organization could target.
Likely at the top of their list is third baseman Alex Bregman.
The team has a hole at the hot corner they could look to fill with the two-time World Series champion. He would bring some much-needed experience and leadership to a young team that currently has zero players remaining from their 2019 World Series championship team with starting pitcher Patrick Corbin hitting free agency.
Also, his power production is something the lineup desperately needs.
Bregman has hit at least 19 home runs and 28 doubles in every full season he has played in. An extra-base machine, he has a .483 career slugging percentage.
Even with a dreadfully slow start in 2024, his .453 slugging percentage, 30 doubles and 25 home runs would have taken the No. 1 spot on the Nationals in every category. It speaks volumes to just how strongly he finished the campaign and how desperate Washington is for an infusion of power.
Along with his steady production at the plate, Bregman has turned into an excellent defender at third base. He won his first Gold Glove Award this past year, which will only help him earn more money on the open market.
Alas, if they are going to land the two-time All-Star, they are going to have to be willing to open up their checkbook and spend big.
According to MLB insider Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Bregman’s asking price is incredibly high and far apart from what the Houston Astros are comfortable offering.
“The Houston Astros would love to have Alex Bregman back on a six-year deal worth about $156 million, but Bregman is seeking a deal worth at least $200 million,” he wrote.
That is a lot of money for any player to earn, but the Nationals have the flexibility to add that kind of salary to their payroll. There are only a handful of players estimated to get $200 million or more in free agency. Bregman has the talent to break that bank.
After shockingly non-tendering closer Kyle Finnegan, the team doesn’t have a single player on the roster currently earning more than $5 million in 2025. That is as big of a sign as any that they are ready to spend some money to bring in established players, pushing their rebuild to the next phase.