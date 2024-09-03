Washington Nationals Given Strange Analysis Regarding Their 'Biggest Weakness'
The Washington Nationals have made impressive strides throughout the 2024 campaign, a promising sign as they look to start competing for a World Series again soon.
The Nationals are 61-76 entering Tuesday, and while that isn't something to be happy about as an organization, they have a collection of young talent that looks to be one of the better groups in Major League Baseball.
It'll take a couple more years for them to start contending for a World Series with this current roster, but if they can speed up that process by signing free agents in the offseason, perhaps Washington can sneak into the playoffs via the Wild Card as early as next year.
It'll be tough to win the NL East due to the strength of the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves, but the Wild Card would be more than acceptable for the Nationals so they can be playing fall baseball.
Their lack of spending on free agents over the past few offseasons is a bit concerning, however, they shouldn't be judged too much considering the rosters they have had.
It would have taken more than a few free agents for Washington to put together a contending team.
The hope is for that to change in the near future, but Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report wrote about a potential issue in making that happen.
He thinks their "biggest weakness," is their problematic television deal.
"The Nationals were consistently among MLB's top spenders during the 2010s, and it's possible to think they could be again in the near future. They should certainly want to spend to augment the core they're building around CJ Abrams, James Wood and Dylan Crews. Then again, this is a big-market franchise that technically splits MASN revenues with the smaller-market Orioles, who own the bigger share of the network at 67 percent. This doesn't mean the current owners can't spend, but it's reportedly a reason that the Nationals aren't under new ownership right now."
Television deals and other outside factors that make money for the organization are often unspoken about. It's a valid discussion to have, but at the end of the day, Washington's ownership group, Mark Lerner and his family, have a net worth of $6.4 billion according to Forbes.
If he isn't willing to spend on free agents because of a television deal, he should consider selling the team.
He hasn't indicated he won't spend in the future, but it's something to be mindful of moving forward.