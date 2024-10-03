Washington Nationals Have Tough Arbitration Decisions to Make This Offseason
The Washington Nationals enter this offseason with nine arbitration-eligible players, forcing the front office to make some important payroll decisions. While the team is still in the midst of a rebuild, arbitration raises could impact their flexibility in adding external talent. Key players like starting pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Josiah Gray, and catcher Keibert Ruiz are all due for increases despite varying levels of contribution to the team’s on-field performance in 2024. As General Manager Mike Rizzo looks to guide the club through its rebuild, he’ll need to evaluate how much of the budget should be allocated to these players.
Gore, in particular, had a breakout season in 2024 and could command a notable raise. The lefthander went just 10-12, putting up a 3.90 ERA in 32 starts, but finished the season strong with a 1.26 ERA across the month of September. Ruiz and Gray are also essential to Washington’s young core, making them likely priorities. However, with several other arbitration-eligible players on the roster, the Nationals may need to non-tender some of the lesser contributors or explore trade options to create financial flexibility for the future.
Rizzo will have to strike a balance between preserving the team’s young talent and keeping enough room to make any necessary additions. Players like Mason Thomas and Ildearmo Vargas, who provided value but aren’t as central to the team's long-term success, could be on the bubble when it comes to tendering contracts. This would allow Washington to save money and reinvest in areas where they need improvement, particularly in pitching depth.
Another aspect of the offseason could be the Nationals exploring longer-term deals with some of their young core, buying out arbitration years to provide cost certainty. Players like shortstop C.J. Abrams, Ruiz, and Gray might be candidates for extensions that give them security while allowing the team to avoid annual arbitration raises.
Ultimately, the Nationals’ approach to their nine arbitration-eligible players will set the tone for the offseason. While the team is still a couple of years away from serious contention, Rizzo’s moves this winter could lay the foundation for future success by keeping payroll manageable and ensuring the team remains competitive as its young talent continues to develop.