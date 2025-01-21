Washington Nationals Have Two Glaring Needs Remaining To Address in Offseason
The Washington Nationals entered the offseason with several clear areas that needed improvement on their roster.
To their credit, they have addressed some of them.
While some fans and analysts are surprised they didn’t make a splash in free agency or pull off a blockbuster trade, the team is undoubtedly better now than it was when they ended the 2024 season.
First base, and by extension designated hitter, was a mess last year.
That won’t be the case any longer after the team acquired Nathaniel Lowe from the Texas Rangers. A Gold Glover and Silver Slugger Award winner, he is a solid two-way player who will combine with Josh Bell at the corner infield spot.
Bell will primarily be taking at-bats at designated hitter, something he is very excited about doing for the first time in his career.
However, across the diamond, there remains a glaring need at third base.
The Nationals don’t currently have a starting-caliber player on the roster, as Jose Tena or Amed Rosario are penciled in right now atop the depth chart.
That is something that needs to change. ESPN’s MLB expert David Schoenfield mentioned an unexpected run at star free agent Alex Bregman as being one of the things the team could do this offseason.
Alas, Washington hasn’t been linked much to the Houston Astros star, as rumors are swirling he could be close to joining the Boston Red Sox, reuniting with Alex Cora.
More than likely, the third base job for Opening Day will be decided during Spring Training. One young player to keep an eye on is Brady House, the team’s No. 3 ranked prospect who is knocking on the door of the Major Leagues.
Another area of the team that could use some help still is the bullpen.
The Nationals made a shrewd move signing veteran Jorge Lopez.
He has closing experience, something the team was desperate for after shockingly non-tendering Kyle Finnegan earlier in the offseason. The veteran righty had settled into the closer’s role in Washington, recording at least 11 saves in four straight campaigns and a career-high 38 in an All-Star 2024 campaign.
Most of the top options are now off the market, but the team should still be looking to add some depth to their pitching staff.
Bringing back Trevor Williams and signing Mike Soroka were solid moves, but both players have been told they will be starters out of the gate. That leaves a major experience void in the bullpen, where the only players locked into roles are Lopez, Derek Law and Jose A. Ferrer,
There is some upside with Evan Reifert, who was selected in the Rule 5 Draft, but he has yet to pitch above Double-A.
Bringing in a few more experienced arms to round out the bullpen until the younger players prove they are ready for expanded roles is the No. 1 priority for Washington the remainder of the offseason.