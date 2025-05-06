Washington Nationals Injured Reliever Set To Return for Doubleheader
The Washington Nationals' bullpen has been a mess throughout the start of the 2025 MLB regular season, and some moves are already being made with struggling veterans.
Free agent signing Colin Poche was designated for assignment last Friday, and instead of reporting to Triple-A Rochester, he opted to become a free agent. He struggled mightily with an 11.42 ERA through 8.2 innings.
In need of some bullpen help, the team signed Andrew Chafin, who was with the Detroit Tigers Triple-A affiliate.
Set to play a doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday, the Nationals are going to have a little more help in their bullpen.
As shared by Mark Zuckerman of MASN, the team is going to add right-handed pitcher Zach Brzykcy as their 27th man for the two games. He will be available to pitch in both games.
If he does make an appearance, it will be his debut for the 2025 campaign.
He had been on the injured list to start the year because of a right quad strain. But with his rehab complete, he is ready to make a return to the Major League mound.
Brzykcy has made eight appearances in the minor leagues thus far, throwing 7.2 innings. He has performed well with a 2.35 ERA and 14 strikeouts.
That ability to blow away hitters is what makes him such an intriguing option for a bullpen that has been struggling.
His MLB debut in 2024 did not go well, recording a 14.29 ERA across 5.2 innings, allowing nine earned runs. But he has performed at a high level in the minors, and given the current state of their relief staff, should be given a chance to stick around.