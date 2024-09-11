Washington Nationals Linked As Possible Suitor for Intriguing Mets Pitcher
Looking ahead to the upcoming MLB offseason, the Washington Nationals are going to be major players. They have money to spend and the urge to get back into playoff contention.
While it has been some time since the Nationals were a serious contender, that could all change with a strong winter.
Most notably, Washington has been linked as a potential suitor to reunite with their former superstar outfielder Juan Soto. He's set to enter free agency, although he is widely expected to land with either the New York Yankees or New York Mets.
Despite the expectation that he won't leave New York, the Nationals are expected to get involved.
Outside of Soto, there are plenty of high-profile free agents for Washington to consider.
One Mets player has come up as a potential target for the Nationals.
Bleacher Report recently suggested that veteran starting pitcher Luis Severino could end up being a potential fit for Washington.
"They should be in the mix for a lot of that next tier of players who figure to go in the $5-12 million per year range. Luis Severino and/or Walker Buehler are more likely options for a rotation that needs a lot of help."
Severino would be a very intriguing target for the Nationals. If they want to get back into postseason contention in 2025, they will definitely need to upgrade their starting pitching staff.
This year, Severino has been a strong starter for the Mets, making 28 starts and racking up a 10-6 record to go along with a 3.74 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, and 2.6 K/BB ratio across 166.0 innings pitched.
Adding that kind of consistent presence would be a huge step in the right direction for Washington.
At 30 years old, Severino would still be a candidate to sign a three or four-year deal.
Also, the Nationals would not have to break the bank to get him, which would allow them to aggressively pursue other free agents since they also need to bring in more offensive firepower.
If they want to pursue a middle tier pitcher, Severino would be one of the best options. Stealing him away from an NL East division rival would also be a good feeling.