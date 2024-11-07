Washington Nationals Listed As Potential Suitors for St. Louis Cardinals Ace
The Washington Nationals have plenty of promising young players on their roster, now they must decide what veterans they want to surround them with.
Even though the Nationals are so young, they don't seem ready to quit competing. They should be expected to add to their roster this offseason rather than standing by the wayside as their current players grow.
In naming the top trade candidates of the upcoming offseason, Mike Axisa of CBS Sports listed Washington among the teams that could target St. Louis Cardinals ace Sonny Gray this winter.
"The Cardinals are expected to reduce payroll and the team will shop Gray this offseason,reports USA Today. Gray had a very good first season with St. Louis and he's demonstrated a much higher ceiling," said Axisa. "He's owed $25 million in 2025 and $35 million in 2026, which is reasonable for a pitcher of his caliber, but are big enough numbers to limit the trade market somewhat."
After coming on to the scene strong with the Athletics back in 2013, the right-handed pitcher has become quite the journeyman.
He has already played for five ball clubs so far in his career and looks headed for a new one. That isn't a complete knock on him, though, as he's actually been as good as ever over the past few years.
Gray's results on the field have fluctuated over the years, but he's stayed a similar pitcher the whole time. His xERA has been between 3.66 and 3.70 over each of the last three campaigns.
The 35-year-old doesn't throw an elite fastball, but his breaking mix is one of the best in the world.
He strikes a lot of batters out and does it without walking many.
A player of his caliber and experience would be the perfect veteran to pluck in the middle of this young Nationals pitching staff.
Jake Irvin, MacKenzie Gore, Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz have all earned a spot in the rotation next season. They will have to fill the shoes of Patrick Corbin and should do it with another veteran rather than relying on even more young arms.
Gray is about as solid of a player that a team could hope to trade for. He could be the best pitcher on the roster, but could also fill the role of a middle-rotation guy greatly if one of the young players has a breakout campaign.