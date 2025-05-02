Washington Nationals Make Decision on Next Steps for Rehabbing Pitcher
The Washington Nationals' starting rotation suffered a blow right away this season when veteran Michael Soroka was injured in his debut with the team.
On March 31, against the Toronto Blue Jays on his third pitch of the sixth inning, Soroka spiked a breaking ball. He immediately began clinching his fist, which is not something anyone wants to see a pitcher doing since that usually means there is an injury.
Luckily for the Nationals, it was deemed to just be a cramp that he was dealing with in his bicep.
Unfortunately, it still meant a trip to the injured list, which Soroka was hoping would not be a lengthy stay, missing one or two starts at the most.
That has not been the case for the veteran righty who has yet to make his return to the MLB team.
And as shared by Mark Zuckerman of MASN on X, it won’t be until next week at the very earliest.
This next step is so that he is effectively stretched out before activating him off the injured list.
That certainly isn’t the course of action Soroka was hoping for at this stage.
Earlier in the week, he expressed a desire to return to the big leagues, feeling that he was ready to compete at the highest level.
But, he knew another rehab start could be on the table since he worked only 4.1 innings with 78 pitches in his most recent start last weekend.
As long as things go well with Rochester on Friday, Soroka’s following start should come with Washington.
He could slide right back into the spot that Brad Lord has been holding since his injury, which wouldn’t disrupt his recovery since Lord took the mound for Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia Phillies.