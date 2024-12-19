Washington Nationals Can Melt ‘Frosty’ Relief Market With Tanner Scott Splash
The Washington Nationals had plenty of holes and needs to address coming into the MLB offseason before they created another one ahead of the non-tender deadline.
In a surprising move, they non-tendered their close Kyle Finnegan, instantly making him a free agent.
The two sides reportedly attempted to work out a pre-arbitration deal, but nothing came to fruition. Instead of going to arbitration, where he was projected to earn about $8.5 million, the team opted to move on instead.
That created a major void in their bullpen, as Finnegan has been a reliable closer over the last few years. He has at least 11 saves in four consecutive campaigns and finished out 2024 with a career-high 38 saves and his first All-Star appearance.
Without him in the mix, the Nationals bullpen is lacking much experience overall and especially in late-game, high-leverage situations.
Derek Law remains a reliable workhouse out of the 'pen and the team likes their young lefty Jose A. Ferrer a lot. Rule 5 Draft pick Evan Reifert has some elite tools as well, such as his wipeout slider, if the team can harness his control.
But, it would be a disservice to head into the season with this current pitching staff. There is some legitimate upside with the young arms, but they are in desperate need of a veteran with experience, and preferably some in late game situations.
Washington hasn’t spent big money yet this offseason, so why not jump into what has been described as a “frosty” relief pitcher market by Jeff Passan of ESPN?
With things being so quiet, a team such as the Nationals could jump into the fray for a top-of-the-market arm, such as Tanner Scott, who most recently pitched for the San Diego Padres.
“It will take hefty dollars to sign Tanner Scott, the left-handed closer and gem of the class. He won't approach Edwin Diaz or Josh Hader money, but Scott's performance this season -- 1.75 ERA over 72 innings with 84 strikeouts and just three home runs allowed -- warrants at least a four-year deal for $15 million or more a year,” wrote the MLB insider.
At some point, Nationals general manager Mike Rizzo has to spend money. There isn’t an active player on the current roster who will be making more than $5 million in 2025; the highest paid player is Stephen Strasburg, who is retired.
So few teams being willing to spend on relievers right now. Blake Treinen and Yimi Garcia are the only bullpen arms to secure multi-year deals, both for two years. Jordan Romando and Aroldis Chapman are the only players to receive at least $8 million.
This is something the Nationals need to take advantage of.
If they want to start moving up in the standings, acquiring an elite bullpen arm will certainly help. It wouldn’t hurt to add another dynamic lefty to the mix now that Juan Soto is back in the National League East with the New York Mets.