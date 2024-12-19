Washington Nationals, Michael Soroka Agree to Free-Agent Deal: Report
The Washington Nationals have been pretty quiet throughout the course of the MLB offseason thus far. After coming into it viewed as a team who could make a major splash, fans have been anxious waiting for moves.
On Thursday afternoon, the Nationals made a move.
While it isn't the splash move that fans have been hoping to see, Washington added another relief pitcher. Michael Soroka has reportedly agreed to terms with the Nationals.
MLB insider Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic was the first to break the news of the deal between Washington and Soroka.
Soroka spent the 2024 MLB season with the Chicago White Sox. Before that, he pitched four years with the Atlanta Braves.
During the 2024 campaign with the White Sox, Soroka ended up appearing in 25 games and he started in nine of those outings. He compiled an 0-10 record to go along with a 4.74 ERA, a 1.38 WHIP, a 1.9 K/BB ratio, and 79.2 innings pitched.
Clearly, those numbers don't look amazing, but he has shown flashes of potential throughout his career.
No one can blame a player for having a bad season in Chicago. The White Sox have been one of the worst teams in baseball for quite some time and many players see their numbers bottom out with the franchise.
Hopefully, Soroka is able to get his career back on track with the Nationals. They needed some bullpen help and clearly they feel that Soroka could be an impact pitcher for them.
Now, fans will continue waiting for a bigger move to be made. Washington is not terribly far away from being able to get themselves back to being a competitive baseball team.
It will be interesting to see what the Nationals do next.