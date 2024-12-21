Washington Nationals Met Michael Soroka’s One Demand to Sign as Free Agent
Once upon a time, Michael Soroka looked like a future fixture of the Atlanta Braves’ rotation.
That was back in 2019. That season, he went 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA and made the National League All-Star Game, along with being named all-MLB second team. He was sixth in NL Cy Young voting and second in NL Rookie of the Year voting.
He made good on the first-round pick Atlanta spent on him in 2015.
Then it all fell apart. Now, he wants one more chance to put it back together — and the Washington Nationals will give him that chance.
During a Zoom call with reporters earlier this week, Soroka talked about why he wanted to join Washington. The logic was simple — he wanted to be a starting pitcher again.
The Nationals will give him that chance. He told reporters that he’s excited about being part of an organization that he feels is “going in the right direction.”
So, what happened to the 27-year-old?
He earned Atlanta’s opening-day start during the COVID-shortened 2020 season. But, three starts into his season he tore his Achilles’ tendon. His season was done.
In 2021 he continued his rehab and had an early setback during the season. Then, he re-tore the Achilles while walking back to the dugout. That season was done. So was 2022.
More than 1,000 days after the first tear he returned to Atlanta’s rotation. But, shortly after, he developed elbow inflammation and didn’t pitch again. He was traded to the Chicago White Sox that December.
Soroka slogged through the worst season in baseball history with the White Sox. On his own, he had the third-worst season with no pitching victories since 1900.
He went 0-10 with a 4.74 ERA in 25 games, nine of which were starts. He struck out 84 and walked 44 in 79.2 innings.
Oddly, he was much more effective as a reliever for the White Sox than as a starter. As a reliever he had a 2.75 ERA and it ballooned to 6.30 as a starter.
But he made it through the season with no injuries, a first since 2019.
The Nationals aren’t gambling much in terms of money — just $9 million. It’s a low-risk, high-reward kind of signing. Washington isn’t tied to him for more than a season if he can’t reach his former effectiveness. If he can, then Soroka can hit the open market and look for a better deal.