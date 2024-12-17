Washington Nationals Named Realistic Fit for Pete Alonso in Free Agency
It has been a very quiet offseason thus far for the Washington Nationals, as the franchise looks to improve after a 71-win season.
As the Nationals continue to navigate the offseason, they are a team that some believe could make a big move or two in order to improve a young team in 2025. While the rebuild has been taking some time, Washington has been very patient in developing their young players and avoiding handing out bad contracts.
Even though they won just 71 games last season, there were a lot of things to like about the Nationals. While there is a lot of talent in the lineup, they do still have some holes on the team,
Recently, Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report named first baseman Pete Alonso as a realistic fit for the Nationals to help upgrade a lineup in desperate need of some power.
“The Nationals hit just 135 home runs this season, ranking last in the National League and ahead of only the White Sox in all of MLB. They want to do something about this, and there's no better position than first base for them to address in the process. Alonso is right there, guys. He'll cost a lot on account of his NL-leading 226 home runs since 2019. But with only $78 million projected to be on their books for 2025, the Nationals should be willing to sign Alonso first in the event that the Mets drag their feet.”
The addition of Alonso would make a lot of sense for Washington, as their production at first base the last few years has been some of the worst in the league. Since he fits a positional need and is one of the best home run hitters since being called up in the league, it would be a massive boost for a lineup that has lacked pop.
While the slugger would be a strong addition, it does come with some concerns. Alonso did have a down year by his standards in 2024, as he totaled 34 home runs, and had the lowest OPS of his career. Even though it could have just been a down year for the slugger, it could also be a potential indication of decline.
However, with first base and power being a need, Alonso certainly checks both of those boxes for the Nationals. If Washington is ready to make the decision to spend this offseason and spark the team, Alonso is certainly a realistic and strong fit.