Washington Nationals Named Top Trade Fit for Chicago Cubs Superstar
The Washington Nationals are a team to watch closely throughout the MLB offseason. They have the desire to get back into playoff contention and money to spend to help get them back to that level.
As for where they could look to spend the money, there are a couple of big needs that the Nationals could address.
One area that needs some attention is bringing in more offensive firepower. Washington has to find a way to produce more runs. Thankfully, there are quite a few bats that are available for them to pursue.
Another need comes in the starting pitching rotation. If the Nationals truly want to be a playoff contender in 2025, they'll need to add more pitching.
Looking closer at potential bats Washington could target, there is one intriguing fit they could pursue via trade. That player is none other than Chicago Cubs star outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger.
Bellinger is reportedly available for trade and the Cubs would like to move him. With the right offer, the Nationals might be able to land him to be a centerpiece of their lineup.
Zach Pressnell of Newsweek has named Washington as one of the top potential trade suitors for Bellinger this offseason.
"Bellinger could very well find himself playing in Washington as a utility man," wrote Pressnell. "If he can turn back the clock to 2023, he would be the massive boost that Washington needs to compete again."
During the 2024 MLB season, Bellinger had a couple of injuries he had to deal with and turned in a down year. He was still productive, but not as much as Chicago would have liked.
In the 130 games that he played, Bellinger hit 18 home runs to go along with 78 RBI, while batting .266/.325/.426. The year before, he joined the Cubs on a prove-it deal after he as unceremoniously non-tendered by the Los Angeles Dodgers. Bellinger played so well for the Cubs that he was named the 2023 NL Comeback Player of the Year.
Many fans know that Bellinger won the NL MVP back in 2019. He has an elite bat when he's firing on all cylinders and could be the kind of piece that brings the Nationals' offense back to life.
Don't be surprised if Washington shows interest in Bellinger. He's exactly the kind of piece the Nationals need and it sure sounds like he's available for the right price.