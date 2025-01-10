Washington Nationals, New First Baseman Exchange Arbitration Numbers: Report
The Washington Nationals and first baseman Nathaniel Lowe were unable to come to a new deal to avoid arbitration on Thursday, per the Washington Post.
The two sides have exchanged numbers and will head to an arbitration next month, who will determine Lowe’s salary for next season. This is Lowe’s second year of eligibility.
Per the Post, Lowe filed for $11.1 million, and the Nationals filed for $10.3 million.
MLB Trade Rumors projected Lowe would receive $10.7 million. But that when he was still with the Texas Rangers.
The Rangers traded him to the Nationals last month for reliever Robert Garcia.
Players and teams don’t particularly like going to the arbitration table and both sides to all they can to avoid it. There is still the possibility both sides can come to an agreement before the hearing.
Lowe is not yet 30 years old but is already one of 10 first basemen in MLB history to win a World Series ring, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger for his career.
He’s coming off a 2024 in which he slashed .265/.361/.401/.762 with 16 home runs and 69 RBI. He missed time at the start of the season with an oblique injury and had a much better second half. He also ended up with one of his best walk-to-strikeout splits of his career, as he drew 71 walks against 125 strikeouts.
In 2023, he helped the Rangers win the World Series for the first time, won his first Gold Glove and he slashed .262/.360/.414/.775 with 17 home runs 65 RBI.
In 2022 he won his first Silver Slugger award as he slashed .302/.358/.492/.851 with 27 home runs and 76 RBI.
The Nationals reached deals with the remaining arbitration-eligible players, including second baseman Luis García Jr ($4.5 million), pitcher MacKenzie Gore ($2.89 million), pitcher Derek Law ($2.75 million), pitcher Josiah Gray ($1.35 million) and catcher Riley Adams ($850,000).