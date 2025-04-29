Washington Nationals Officially Release Fan Favorite Former Star Outfielder
The Washington Nationals made a significant move on Tuesday afternoon which has felt like it was coming for a while.
As first reported by Spencer Nusbaum of the Washington Post, the Nationals organization has released veteran outfielder Stone Garrett after what has been a brutal start with Triple-A Rochester.
Garrett was designated for assignment during spring training, but he went unclaimed and the Nationals were able to retain him as a non-member of the 40-man roster after they outrighted him to Triple-A.
Over the first 15 games in Rochester though, Garrett was slashing .087/.176/.130 with an absurd 22 strikeouts, racking up just four hits on the season.
Garrett has battled through injuries his entire career and had what was a very productive 2023 season ended due to a fractured left fibula.
That year, he was slashing .269/.343/.457 through 89 games with nine home runs and 40 RBI. Finally making his return at the end of the season last year, Garrett went 3-for-5 in two games including a home run and inspired hope that he was back.
He struggled to replicate that level of success in spring training however and his performance in Rochester this season indicates Washington made the right decision to DFA him.
Whether or not he gets a chance with another team remains to be seen, though it would almost certainly be on a minor league contract.
It's unfortunate that things never worked out between Garrett and the Nationals, but fans will certainly pay close attention to the remainder of his career and whether or not he can get back to Major League Baseball.