Washington Nationals Outright Outfielder Following Recent Roster Change
After designating outfielder Stone Garrett for assignment last Thursday, the Washington Nationals have made the decision to outright Garrett to Triple-A Rochester.
Garrett cleared outright waivers on Tuesday and will remain with the Nationals as part of their Triple-A affiliate. His spot on the 40-man roster will go to right-hander Kyle Finnegan, whose $6 million, one-year deal was recently made official with Washington.
Garrett was DFA'd last Thursday after talks with Finnegan began but the outfielder seemed to be on a bit of a decline during the 2024 season. Garrett spent most of his 2024 campaign in Triple-A after only six big league appearances. He recorded a .249/.348/.333 slash in that time.
In the Majors, Garrett averaged a .276/.341/.492 slash but could not overcome a .369 average on balls in play, ultimately leading to questions in his abilities.
Garrett is coming off a brutal injury he sustained in 2023, which many believe to be the cause for his decline. He is currently 18 months recovered from left ankle/leg surgery and could be a viable option depending on his Triple-A performance.
As reported by Darragh McDonald, more information is to come concerning Garrett's future with the Nationals.