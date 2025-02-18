Washington Nationals Pitcher to Postpone Spring Training Debut
The Washington Nationals are making their spring training debut on Saturday, but the team has yet to announce their starting roster.
In an earlier announcement, Nationals pitcher MacKenzie Gore was set to make his spring training debut against the Houston Astros on Saturday. An update has come through via Mark Zuckerman on 'X' that Gore will elect not to start against the Astros in order to go for two innings later on.
The Nationals have been putting in the work during the off season, introducing a powerful young core to the 2025 campaign roster. Amongst that group, outfielder James Wood has become a beacon of light for the team going forward into the new season.
As of this morning, there were reports that Wood sat out of defensive drills, causing alarm for the breakout season that Washington needs to have. Reports of Wood and Gore could have a heavy impact on the spring training debut on Saturday.
Washington has yet to determine who will step up to the mound against Houston, while the Astros are beginning to release their roster. Their goal will be deciding where to send players in their split-squad openers. So far, an announcement fromThe Atlantic indicates that Brice Matthews, one of their top prospects, will start at second base during one of the games.
Houston is looking for an equally strong start for the 2025 season, so it will be pertinent for both teams to perform well during their spring training campaigns.
The Nationals game will be held at CACTI Park of the Palm Beaches in West Palm Beach, Fla. on Saturday, Feb. 22.