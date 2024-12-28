Washington Nationals’ Pitching Market Should Move With Corbin Burnes Signed
The Washington Nationals were never in on Corbin Burnes. But in some respect they were waiting on him to make a move.
On Saturday, he finally made it, agreeing to a six-year, $210 million deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The market’s top starting pitcher is now finally heading somewhere. Much like Juan Soto last month, the right-hander’s free-agent status put much of baseball on a hold. Many teams wanted to see where he ended up.
Other free agents wanted to see what kind of deal he would get. That kind of deal can be a market-setter. But it’s not quite as impactful as Soto’s mega-deal. Why?
Because two other free-agent starters signed before him — Blake Snell and Max Fried. In fact, Fried’s deal is worth a bit more than Burnes’, as Fried signed a $218 million deal with the New York Yankees.
But Burnes coming off the free-agent rolls does allow for movement in the market, and that’s what the Nationals need right now.
So far, Washington’s only free-agent pitching signing is Michael Soroka, who signed a one-year, $9 million deal that is essentially a “show-me” deal for the former Braves prospect who missed two whole seasons with an Achilles tear.
He’s not the veteran ballast the Nationals need, not when their current rotation is filled with young pitchers. MacKenzie Gore is probably seen as the ace and he’s in his first year of arbitration eligibility. That’s how young this group is.
So Burnes agreeing to a deal is a good thing for the Nationals. Now, the question is, well, who to sign?
Washington is not yet at a point where it can lure top free agents. So, the market’s top free-agent pitcher right now, Jack Flaherty, is probably out. He won’t get Burnes money. But he’ll get a four-year deal around $80-100 million. It’s not that the Nationals can’t afford it. It’s whether the Nationals can convince him Washington is the right spot? He has options where he can win now.
Washington probably needs to stay away from Nick Pivetta, who received the qualifying offer and will require draft pick compensation to Boston if signed.
So while the market has moved, the Nats will have to pounce on a pitcher like left-hander José Quintana, right-hander Max Scherzer, right-hander Kyle Gibson, right-hander Justin Verlander, right-hander Charlie Morton and left-hander Andrew Heaney. All have their pros and cons. Some will cost much more than others.
But the opening is now there and it’s time for Washington to make one more move to solidify its rotation for 2025.