Washington Nationals, Pittsburgh Pirates Benches Clear After Tight Pitch
It wasn't too long ago when the Washington Nationals announced reliever Jorge Lopez would be signing a one-year deal attached to a $3 million contract.
The 32-year-old veteran pitcher was on the mound on Wednesday evening during the Nationals' matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park when he threw a dangerous pitch toward Pirates slugger Andrew McCutchen.
After the ball swiftly left Lopez's right hand, the ball traveled toward McCutchen's head, forcing him to quickly drop to the ground in order to avoid a potentially brutal hit.
Words were exchanged between the pair which resulted in a clearing of the benches as players flooded the field to defend their respective players.
Immediately following the pitch and the verbal altercation, Lopez was removed from the field and was replaced by Nationals 26-year-old pitcher Eduardo Salazar.
Fortunately, it does not appear as though the ball struck McCutchen, but the close call is certainly a cause for major concern.
The Nationals issued McCutchen a walk.
Unfortunately for Washington, the game was already off to a rocky start before the pitching issue between Lopez and McCutchen even occurred. The Nationals ended up going home defeated 6-1 after the Pirates clinched the win.
Such a pitch serves as a damper to Washington as they're already struggling with confidence after losing star player Paul DeJong on Wednesday after he was hit in the face by a pitch thrown by Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller on Tuesday.
Both teams will show up for another matchup on Thursday, which is the series finale at PNC Park.