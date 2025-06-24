Washington Nationals Place Struggling Keibert Ruiz on 10-Day Injured List
The Washington Nationals moved catcher Keibert Ruiz to the 10-day injured list on Tuesday and promoted catcher Drew Millas from Triple-A Rochester.
The Nationals announced the move before their game with the San Diego Padres. Ruiz is listed with a head contusion.
On Monday night, Ruiz was struck in the head by a foul ball off the bat of teammate Josh Bell.
Ruiz was removed after the incident, which occurred in the fourth inning, and replaced by back-up Riley Adams.
"When he went down, we kind of got scared a little bit,” manager Davey Martinez told MASN's Mark Zuckerman after the game. “He had a nice lump on his head.”
Washington sent Ruiz to the hospital for a CT scan to further assess the injury.
There was potential that Ruiz might only need to go to the seven-day concussion injured list. The move to the 10-day list likely means that Ruiz avoided a concussion.
Ruiz has a slash of .247/.278/.320 in 66 games so far this season. But he has truly struggled with power. He has only two home runs and 24 RBI. In 2024 he hit 13 home runs and in 2023 he slammed a career-high 18 home runs.
The Nationals have Adams listed as the starter for Tuesday’s game, as Trevor Williams will start on the mound against San Diego’s Ryan Bergert.
Millas failed to make the opening day roster and has been at Rochester all season. Before this year, he played in 31 Major League games, all with the Nationals. He slashed .259/.330/.365 with two home runs and seven RBI.
