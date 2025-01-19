Washington Nationals Predicted to Sign Two-Time All-Star Starter
The Washington Nationals have been fairly busy with their pitching staff this offseason and might not be done making changes.
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer recently looked through some under-the-radar free agents that are still on the market and which teams they expect them to sign with.
Two-time All-Star starting pitcher Lance Lynn made the list was predicted to sign a deal with the Nationals. While they aren't desperate for another starter, adding another veteran could be helpful for the younger guys on the staff.
Taking a one-year flier on Lynn to see if he can repeat his solid bounceback late in his career wouldn't move the needle, but could be intriguing.
He has been pitching for a long time and many thought the time had come for him to retire back in 2023 when he posted a 5.73 ERA over 32 starts with a career-high 1.394 WHIP.
The 37-year-old decided to return to the St. Louis Cardinals for another campaign in 2024 and got a little bit closer to becoming the reliable starter he used to be once again.
Over 23 starts, he posted 3.84 ERA. His velocity has continued to drop and he is striking out less batters, but he has been able to generate more outs and worse contact.
Lynn would be a backend starter for Washington and likely take on more of a guidance role than being relied on to be an ace.
The Nationals have already done some work to their pitching staff this offseason. They added Michael Soroka and brought back Trevor Williams, so they might actually be done adding vets to the group.
Washington had a bit of a youth movement of promising young pitches last season that should get extra looks this year. Jake Irvin, Mitchell Parker and DJ Herz all have less than two years of service time and flashed at times during 2024.
Lynn would have likely made more sense as a signing earlier in the offseason, but the Nationals could still be on the prowl for more proven pitching if they believe they can compete.