Washington Nationals Projected to Land Intriguing Starter in Free Agency
Coming into the MLB offseason, the Washington Nationals have been a team that many have their eyes on as a potential big-time buyer.
Over the last couple of months, the Nationals have been one of the sleeper teams talked about as a possible Juan Soto suitor. While they are unlikely to end up landing Soto, being mentioned as a potential suitor shows just how seriously they are being taken.
Washington is sick of missing the playoffs and not being a contender. That could lead to management opening up the checkbook and looking to spend.
Assuming they don't end up landing Soto, the Nationals have a few areas of need.
Obviously, they have a major need for a big bat or two. They have to find a way to produce more runs than they have over the past few years.
Another major need is adding better starting pitching.
With that in mind, Washington has been connected to the elite names on the market like Corbin Burnes and Blake Snell. However, there are some other names to keep an eye on as well.
One of those names is Texas Rangers' free agent starter Nathan Eovaldi.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report has projected that the Nationals will end up signing Eovaldi to a two-year, $39 million contract. He would be a major addition for Washington that would help take their rotation up a notch from where it was last season.
"The Nationals are a team with a ton of young talent that would benefit from the addition of Eovaldi's presence in the clubhouse, let alone Dave Martinez's starting rotation."
During the 2024 MLB season with the Rangers, Eovaldi ended up making 29 starts. He compiled a 12-8 record to go along with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 4.0 K/BB ratio, and 170.2 innings pitched.
Adding those numbers to the rotation would be a huge upgrade for the Nationals.
At 34 years old, Eovaldi would not be a long-term addition. Signing him to a two-deal as projected by Kelly would be about where they should cap the years.
Finding a young starter who could help for a longer period of time might be of more interest to Washington. An ideal scenario would see the Nationals sign Eovaldi to a two-year deal and then add a younger starter to the rotation as well.
All of that being said, Eovaldi will be a name to keep an eye on for Washington. They need starting pitching and this move would make a lot of sense.