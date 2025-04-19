Washington Nationals Prospect Set To Take Significant Step Forward in Rehab Process
The Washington Nationals are off a poor start to the year, but help might be on the way soon.
Despite having some emerging talent on the team, the Nationals have yet to see an improvement early on this season.
There have been a lot of losses in recent campaigns, and Washington appears like they are still a few years away from being a winning ball club. With that being said, the team must continue to develop and evaluate their young talent.
So far, a couple of their young arms have been off to solid starts this year, but more help is needed. Even though it has been encouraging to see MacKenzie Gore and Mitchell Parker performing well, there haven’t been too many other bright spots in the rotation.
Fortunately, one arm who the team is high on is on his way back soon.
The 26-year-old right-hander is working his way back from Tommy John surgery, and making his first rehab start in the minors is a significant step back.
As one of the best prospects in the organization, getting Cade Cavalli back is important for the team.
In 2022, he performed well in the minors with an ERA under 4.00, and made his MLB debut that year.
However, he has missed the entire campaign in 2023, and just briefly pitched in 2024.
As the Nationals look to work him back slowly, making his first rehab start after numerous bullpen sessions is an encouraging step.
With most of the rotation not performing well, Cavalli will likely get a chance once he is deemed ready to go and fully healthy.