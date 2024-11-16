Washington Nationals Prospects Remain Among Top Future Stars in Baseball
There was a youth movement this season for the Washington Nationals and their farm system is not done producing Top 100 talent.
In the latest rankings update from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter, the Nationals still had four players present and one in the top five.
Their speedy 2024 first rounder Seaver King didn't crack the Top 100, but made the "next 50" honorable mentions list. He will be a name to watch in future updates.
RHP Jarlin Susana - No. 99
Susana broke onto the scene in 2022 with a great year of rookie ball and starting out in Single-A Fredeericksburg. While his numbers regressed in his first full year last season, he still showed a lot of potential in his arm.
The 20-year-old showed improvement this year with a 4.34 ERA, making it up to High-A Wilmington. He is a strikeout machine and his fastball can reach 103. It is no surprise that he has emerged as a highly-valued pitching prospect.
RHP Travis Sykora - No. 60
Speaking of flame-throwing pitchers that generate strikeouts, Sykora has one of the most promising arms in the minor leagues.
He was a third-round pick in 2023 but was paid like a fringe first-rounder and Washington looks smart for making the investment.
The 20-year-old dominated Single-A batting this season with a 2.33 ERA and 0.906 WHIP with 13.7 K/9. He will continue to rise up the ranks if he can keep up this level of play.
3B Brady House - No. 57
House is expected to make his MLB debut next season after spending a good chunk of last year in Triple-A Rochester.
He struck out a ton and his numbers saw some regression, but no one is freaking out about him yet. The 21-year-old still hit 19 home runs with a slash line of .241/.297/.402.
OF Dylan Crews - No. 2
Crews was the latest Nationals prospect to make the jump to the big leagues last season. While his debut wasn't as dominant as hoped, he still had some good moments.
He finished the year on an incredibly high note, going 6-for-13 at the plate in the last series against the Philadelphia Phillies. He hit three home runs and stole 12 bases in his first 31 MLB games.
He struggled at times in his debut, but he showed what he needed to show to keep the excitement rolling into next year.