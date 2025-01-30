Washington Nationals Release Statement After Horrific Airline Tragedy
The Washington Nationals have officially released a statement through their club's X account after the horrific tragedy that occurred late Wednesday night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.
An American Airlines passenger plane with 64 people aboard collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter carrying three US Army soldiers around 9 p.m. local time on Jan. 29. The FAA issued a ground stop for all other flights in and out of Reagan National Airport.
All 67 occupants of both the American Airlines plane and the Black Hawk helicopter are presumed dead at the time of writing, and nearly 300 first responders have engaged in recovery operations in the Potomac River.
The Nationals' statement reads: "All of us at the Washington Nationals are devastated by the tragic events that unfolded last night near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their loved ones. We extend our deepest gratitude to the heroic first responders who aided in the rescue and recovery mission."
Six members of the Skating Club of Boston, including two teenagers, were aboard the flight and have been listed among the presumed dead. Doug Zeghibe, CEO of the Skating Club of Boston, said that 14 skaters were returning home from a national development camp in Wichita, Kansas.
The Department of Homeland Security has indicated they do not have any reason to believe there is any cause for alarm surrounding terror concerns and that the incident is "just a tragedy."
This is a developing story with many moving pieces and investigations to come, but the thoughts and prayers from all of us at Washington Nationals on SI go out to the victims and their families.