Washington Nationals Relief Pitcher Named Most Likely Player to be Traded
The Washington Nationals are heading into the offseason looking to take a big step forward.
Coming into the winter, the Nationals could be significant players with the potential to add some veterans in free agency to help expedite what has been a lengthy rebuild since winning the 2019 World Series title.
With the contracts of veteran players like Patrick Corbin and Joey Gallo coming off the books, Washington is in a strong position to reallocate that money back into the team and into some players that can contribute in a positive way.
While free agency will be the most likely way that they look to improve, the Nationals can also utilize the trade market to shake things up.
Recently, Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report spoke about one player from each team who could be traded. For Washington, he highlighted why relief pitcher Tanner Rainey could be moved this winter.
“This isn't really an offseason where the Nationals will be doing a ton of subtracting from their MLB roster, though Rainey—who has one year remaining of arbitration eligibility—could be someone who winds up elsewhere. In his first season back from Tommy John surgery, Rainey posted a 4.76 ERA and 5.42 FIP over 50 appearances.”
As a team that hopes to compete in 2025 if the offseason goes well, the Nationals likely won’t be trading that many players, as he noted. However, moving Rainey could make some sense.
The right-hander is the last remaining member of that 2019 World Series team, but he has been injury-prone throughout his career. After missing nearly the entire 2023 season with Tommy John surgery, the 31-year-old struggled this season in 50 appearances.
Over the course of his tenure in Washington, Rainey has had some good stretches, but bouts of inconsistencies. While the first season coming back from Tommy John surgery can be challenging, his lifetime ERA of 5.23 likely isn't appealing to potential trade suitors.
While a potential offseason trade feels unlikely for Rainey unless the Nationals are just looking to clear space in the bullpen to bring in new players, an in-season trade might make more sense depending on his performance and where Washington is in the standings.
Despite having a plethora of young players and being well-positioned to pull off a trade, the Nationals are still more likely to improve in the free agent market this offseason.